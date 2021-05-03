Announcing: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Soared An Exciting 719% In The Last Three Years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. For example, the NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) share price is up a whopping 719% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In more good news, the share price has risen 4.7% in thirty days.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Given that NanoString Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years NanoString Technologies has grown its revenue at 2.1% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 102% per year, compound, over three years. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:NSTG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that NanoString Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 174% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 42% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NanoString Technologies you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.