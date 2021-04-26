Announcing: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Soared An Exciting 377% In The Last Year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) share price is up a whopping 377% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 46% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 48% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Given that MacroGenics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year MacroGenics saw its revenue grow by 63%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 377% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MacroGenics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 377% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MacroGenics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for MacroGenics that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

