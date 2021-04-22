Announcing: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Increased An Energizing 197% In The Last Five Years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 197% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, iRobot achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 24% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:IRBT Earnings Per Share Growth April 22nd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how iRobot has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling iRobot stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that iRobot has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 125% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iRobot better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with iRobot (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like iRobot better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

