Announcing: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Soared An Exciting 737% In The Last Five Years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) share price. It's 737% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. And in the last week the share price has popped 5.0%.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

We don't think that Insulet's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Insulet saw its revenue grow at 23% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 53%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Insulet have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:PODD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

A Different Perspective

Insulet shareholders have received returns of 43% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 53% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Insulet (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

