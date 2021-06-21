Announcing: ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Increased An Energizing 214% In The Last Five Years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) which saw its share price drive 214% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 14% gain in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, ICON managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.3% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 26% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ICLR Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

ICON shareholders gained a total return of 31% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 26% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. Before forming an opinion on ICON you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

