Announcing: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Increased An Energizing 112% In The Last Year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR). Its share price is already up an impressive 112% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. HeadHunter Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

HeadHunter Group was able to grow EPS by 20% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 112% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 84.64 also points to this optimism.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HHR Earnings Per Share Growth May 26th 2021

We know that HeadHunter Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at HeadHunter Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

HeadHunter Group boasts a total shareholder return of 112% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 24% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that HeadHunter Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: HeadHunter Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.