Announcing: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Increased An Energizing 242% In The Last Year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) share price has soared 242% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.9% in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 8.8% lower than it was three years ago.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, G-III Apparel Group actually shrank its EPS by 84%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

G-III Apparel Group's revenue actually dropped 35% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GIII Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that G-III Apparel Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 242% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for G-III Apparel Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

