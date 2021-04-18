Announcing: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Soared An Exciting 562% In The Last Five Years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) share price is up a whopping 562% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 41% gain in the last three months.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Fortinet managed to grow its earnings per share at 129% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 46% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 69.25.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FTNT Earnings Per Share Growth April 18th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Fortinet has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Fortinet stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fortinet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 46% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fortinet .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

