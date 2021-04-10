Announcing: Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Stock Increased An Energizing 105% In The Last Five Years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) share price has soared 105% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Meanwhile the share price is 4.5% higher than it was a week ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Crown Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.8% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CCK Earnings Per Share Growth April 10th 2021

We know that Crown Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Crown Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Crown Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Crown Holdings .

Of course Crown Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

