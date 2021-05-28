Announcing: Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Increased An Energizing 145% In The Last Year

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Like an eagle, the share price soared 145% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Coty isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Coty saw its revenue grow by 5.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 145%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:COTY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Coty in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Coty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 145% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Coty by clicking this link.

Coty is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.