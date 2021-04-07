Announcing: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Increased An Energizing 228% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) share price has soared 228% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 22% over the last quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 7.4% in three years.

Given that Angi didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Angi saw its revenue grow by 11%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 228%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ANGI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

Angi is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Angi shareholders have gained 228% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 2.4%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Angi on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Angi , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Angi may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

