Announcing: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Soared An Exciting 355% In The Last Year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) share price rocketed moonwards 355% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 46% over the last quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 78% higher than it was three years ago.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months American Eagle Outfitters went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Unfortunately American Eagle Outfitters' fell 13% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AEO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

American Eagle Outfitters is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for American Eagle Outfitters in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for American Eagle Outfitters the TSR over the last year was 360%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that American Eagle Outfitters shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 360% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.