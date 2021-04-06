Announcing: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 296% In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Like an eagle, the share price soared 296% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Alpine Immune Sciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Alpine Immune Sciences grew its revenue by 433% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 296% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alpine Immune Sciences shareholders have gained 296% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 12%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Alpine Immune Sciences has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

