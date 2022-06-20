World Markets

Announcement on Pochettino's future at PSG expected this week: L'Equipe

Christian Lowe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French soccer club Paris St Germain is in negotiations on the departure of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino and an announcement may come this week, French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported on Monday.

The newspaper said that Nice coach Christophe Galtier is being lined up to take over at PSG, but that the announcement of his appointment would have to wait until Pochettino's departure was finalised.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

PSG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Most Popular