Annexon's ANX007 Shows Significant Retinal Protection In Geographic Atrophy In Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Annexon, Inc.(ANNX), on Thursday announced presentations highlighting the potential of its investigational drug ANX007 for the treatment of geographic atrophy or GA, a form of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration or AMD.

These presentations took place at the Macula Society 48th Annual Meeting in Florida on February 13, 2025.

ANX007, a first-in-kind, non-pegylated antigen-binding fragment or Fab, is designed to block C1q, a key molecule in the classical complement pathway, which plays a crucial role in neurodegeneration. The drug has shown significant vision preservation in clinical trials, with improvements in both best corrected visual acuity or BCVA and low luminance visual acuity or LLVA.

Additionally, ANX007 demonstrated protection of central retinal photoreceptors, which are vital for visual function.

The Phase 2 ARCHER trial highlighted the drug's ability to protect against vision loss across multiple measures and provided strong evidence of its potential as a treatment for GA.

The therapy was well-tolerated, showing no increase in choroidal neovascularization or CNV or retinal vasculitis.

ANX007 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Priority Medicine or PRIME designation in the EU, positioning it as a promising therapeutic for GA and similar neurodegenerative eye diseases.

Currently, ANNX is trading at $3.04 up by 1.50%.

