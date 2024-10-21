News & Insights

Markets
ANNX

Annexon Reports Promising Phase 2 Data For ANX007 In Geographic Atrophy Due To Dry AMD

October 21, 2024 — 11:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Annexon Inc. (ANNX) announced new findings from its Phase 2 ARCHER study for ANX007 in geographic atrophy (GA) due to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). ANX007 demonstrated enhanced protection of vision and greater preservation of central photoreceptor cells in a subpopulation of patients with less advanced disease as measured by the photoreceptor ellipsoid zone (EZ) in the central fovea.

Key highlights of the new data include notable findings regarding vision loss protection in patients with less advanced disease compared to the overall patient population through month 12. Among patients with less advanced disease, 0% (0/56) of ANX007 monthly-treated individuals experienced a loss of 15 letters, or three lines on an eye chart, compared to 17% (10/59) of sham patients, with a nominal p-value of 0.0013.

In the overall patient group, 6% (5/89) of ANX007 monthly-treated patients lost 15 letters versus 21% (19/89) of sham patients, yielding a nominal p-value of 0.0021. Additionally, ANX007 demonstrated enhanced protection against ellipsoid zone (EZ) loss in central subdomains among patients with more EZ intact at baseline, showing a 61% decrease in EZ loss between ANX007 and sham in patients with less than 80% EZ loss at baseline, and a 48% decrease in EZ loss in patients with less than 98% EZ loss at baseline.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.