Annexon to present Phase 2 ARCHER DATA on ANX007

Annexon (ANNX) announced the company will present analyses of ANX007 from the completed Phase 2 ARCHER trial in geographic atrophy at the Floretina-ICOOR 2024 meeting being held December 5-8 in Florence, Italy. ANX007 is a first-in-kind, non-pegylated antigen-binding fragment designed to block C1q locally in the eye with an intravitreal formulation.
