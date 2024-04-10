Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) ended the recent trading session at $6.17, demonstrating a -0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 35.73% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annexon, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.32, marking a 38.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Annexon, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.43% higher within the past month. As of now, Annexon, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

