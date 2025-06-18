Annexon, Inc. Appoints Dr. Lloyd Clark as Senior VP of Ophthalmology Strategy and Innovation to Advance ANX007 for Geographic Atrophy in Dry AMD

Annexon appoints Dr. Lloyd Clark to lead ophthalmology strategy for ANX007, targeting vision preservation in dry AMD patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Annexon, Inc. has appointed Dr. Lloyd Clark as senior vice president of ophthalmology strategy and innovation, bringing over 25 years of experience in retina diseases and drug development. Dr. Clark, a pioneer in VEGF inhibitors and principal investigator in over 70 clinical trials, will play a vital role in the company's ongoing Phase 3 ARCHER II trial for ANX007, an investigational therapy designed to preserve vision in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and geographic atrophy (GA). ANX007 is the only treatment shown to significantly preserve vision by blocking C1q in the eye, with enrollment expected to be completed by Q3 2025 and topline data anticipated in the second half of 2026. This development addresses a significant unmet need as no current therapies effectively prevent vision loss in GA patients. Dr. Clark's extensive experience and commitment to better treatments signal a promising direction for AMD management.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Lloyd Clark as senior vice president of ophthalmology strategy and innovation enhances the company's expertise in eye disease treatment and development.

ANX007 is the only investigational program shown to significantly preserve vision and central retinal photoreceptors in patients with geographic atrophy, addressing a critical unmet medical need.

Phase 3 ARCHER II trial is nearing completion in patient enrollment, indicating progress towards potential regulatory approval and market introduction of a novel therapy.

The potential for ANX007 to change the treatment landscape for geographic atrophy in Europe and the U.S. emphasizes the company's innovative approach and commitment to addressing chronic eye diseases.

Potential Negatives

Completion of enrollment for the Phase 3 ARCHER II trial is not expected until Q3 2025, with topline data not available until the second half of 2026, indicating a lengthy timeline before any potential market impact.

The press release emphasizes the unmet need for treatments for dry AMD with GA, suggesting a high level of competition and pressure for successful outcomes in clinical trials to capture market share.

Earlier statements about the potential of ANX007 are presented as forward-looking statements, thus indicating that current results are not guaranteed and may not meet expectations.

FAQ

What role has Dr. Lloyd Clark taken on at Annexon?

Dr. Lloyd Clark has been appointed as senior vice president of ophthalmology strategy and innovation at Annexon.

What is ANX007 and its significance in treating dry AMD?

ANX007 is an investigational therapy designed to preserve vision in patients with dry AMD and geographic atrophy, showing significant results in clinical trials.

When is the ARCHER II trial expected to complete enrollment?

The enrollment for the Phase 3 ARCHER II trial is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

What are the primary endpoints of the ARCHER II trial?

The primary endpoint is the prevention of ≥15-letter loss in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) over the trial period.

What unmet medical need does ANX007 address?

ANX007 addresses the significant lack of approved therapies for preserving vision in patients with dry AMD and geographic atrophy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANNX Insider Trading Activity

$ANNX insiders have traded $ANNX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED YEDNOCK (EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,128 shares for an estimated $29,615 .

. JENNIFER LEW (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,698 shares for an estimated $25,505 .

. MICHAEL OVERDORF (EVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,043 shares for an estimated $23,783 .

. DEAN RICHARD ARTIS (EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $16,379

JAMIE DANANBERG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,521 shares for an estimated $16,342

DOUGLAS LOVE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 5,021 shares for an estimated $14,811

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $ANNX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ANNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANNX forecast page.

Full Release





Dr. Clark Brings 25 Years of Experience Treating Retina Diseases and Developing Emerging Therapies as a Principal Investigator in Over 70 Clinical Trials and as an Early Pioneer of VEGF Inhibitors









ANX007 is the Only Investigational Program Shown to Significantly Preserve Vision and Central Retinal Photoreceptors Critical for Visual Acuity









Enrollment of Phase 3 ARCHER II Trial Expected to be Completed in Q3 2025, with Topline Data Expected in Second Half of 2026







BRISBANE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Annexon, Inc.





(Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced the appointment of Lloyd Clark, M.D., as senior vice president, ophthalmology strategy and innovation. Dr. Clark brings more than 25 years of experience as a practicing retina specialist with deep expertise in drug development, portfolio strategy and bringing novel therapies to market.





Dry AMD with GA is a leading cause of blindness that affects more than eight million patients worldwide with no approved therapies targeting the preservation of vision. ANX007 is a non-pegylated antigen-binding fragment (Fab) designed to block C1q locally in the eye. ANX007 is the only investigational therapy in GA to show significant vision preservation on the endpoints of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), as well as significant preservation of central retinal photoreceptors necessary for visual acuity. In the ongoing global, pivotal Phase 3 ARCHER II trial, ANX007 is being evaluated in patients who have dry AMD with GA, with enrollment expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025 and topline data expected in the second half of 2026.





“Annexon’s approach to stopping inflammation at the start has shown clinically meaningful functional benefit for patients across neuroinflammatory diseases and now has the potential to change the GA treatment landscape in Europe and the U.S.,” said Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “We are delighted to welcome Lloyd, an established ophthalmology pioneer with decades of experience navigating global clinical landscapes, who will play a key role in the strategic planning, development, and execution of our first-in-kind ophthalmology program. His addition to the Annexon team highlights the growing support of the retina community for a better treatment that preserves vision for dry AMD patients with GA and our unique opportunity to address the significant unmet need.”





Dr. Clark added, “I am thrilled to join the outstanding team at Annexon at this important time for the company as we complete enrollment in our ARCHER II program, putting us on a path towards pivotal Phase 3 data and global registration. ANX007 has shown the potential to preserve vision in patients with dry AMD, which to date has not been seen with any other therapy. I am excited to work with my colleagues, investigators, and the retina community to bring this therapy to patients.”





Lloyd Clark, M.D., joins Annexon with demonstrated success in treating patients and advancing new therapies for diseases of the eye. As a well-recognized and respected retina specialist, he brings 25 years of experience treating patients with GA, wet AMD and other retina diseases in the largest retina practice in the United States. For over the past decade, he also held a position as assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Dr. Clark brings deep drug and clinical development experience, including serving as principal investigator in 70 clinical trials, and contributing to over 40 peer-reviewed publications as an early pioneer in the development of VEGF inhibitors. He earned his B.S. from Duke University and his M.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Clark completed his residency at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and subspecialty training in Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He is an active member of The Retina Society and has received service awards from both the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists.







About Dry AMD and Geographic Atrophy







Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of dry AMD, an eye disease that is a leading cause of blindness in the elderly. Dry AMD and GA are chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorders of the retina involving the loss of photoreceptor synapses and cells in the outer retina. GA affects an estimated one million people in the United States and eight million people globally, severely limiting their independence and causing frustration, anxiety and emotional hardship. Effective treatments that preserve vision are still needed, as no currently approved therapies have been shown in clinical trials to significantly prevent vision loss.







About Phase 3 ARCHER II Trial







ARCHER II is a global, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 3 trial expected to enroll approximately 630 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration who will be randomized 2:1 to receive a monthly dose of ANX007 or sham procedure. The primary endpoint is the prevention of ≥15-letter loss of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), which represents three lines on the standard Early Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) eye chart. The primary analysis will occur between 12 and 18 months from dosing initiation based on the accumulation of target events (patients in the overall study experiencing BCVA ≥15-letter loss on consecutive visits). Proportion of patients experiencing BCVA ≥15-letter loss is a well-established functional endpoint that has served as the basis for numerous ophthalmology drug approvals by the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA). Secondary endpoints in ARCHER II include safety, low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA), and photoreceptor integrity (EZ). Topline data are expected in the second half of 2026.







About Annexon







Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement’s potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade in disease before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of over 8 million people worldwide. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit



annexonbio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the potential therapeutic benefit of ANX007; timing and pace of completion of enrollment and topline data from the Phase 3 ARCHER II trial; ANX007’s distinct potential neuroprotective mechanism of action and potential to provide protection from vision loss; the potential benefits from treatment with anti-C1q therapy; and continuing advancement of the company’s portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contact:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:







Julia Stern





Real Chemistry





763-350-5223







jstern@realchemistry.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.