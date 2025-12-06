Annexon (ANNX) Price Target Increased by 27.19% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Annexon (NasdaqGS:ANNX) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 27.19% from the prior estimate of $11.63 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.82% from the latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.05%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 113,574K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,000K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,301K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,249K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 5,157K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,009K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

