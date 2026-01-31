Annex Advisory Dumps 1.42M VFLO Shares That's Worth Over $50 Million

Key Points

Annex Advisory sold 1,421,755 shares of VFLO; estimated transaction value $54.53 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented approximately 1.04% of the firm's reportable 13F AUM.

VFLO remains outside the fund's top five holdings, representing 1.05% of Annex's AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 23, 2026, Annex Advisory Services, LLC reduced its stake in Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) by 1,421,755 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $54.53 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position value in VFLO decreased by $50.69 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

What else to know

This sale left VFLO at 1.0486% of Annex Advisory Services, LLC's 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: UBND: $373,537,062 (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVUS: $275,474,732 (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SMTH: $181,835,936 (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVEM: $162,237,486 (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IOO: $161,749,641 (3.1% of AUM)

As of Jan. 31, 2026, VFLO shares were priced at $39.47, up 10.22% over the last 12 months.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.91 billion Price (as of market close 1/31/26) $39.47 Dividend yield 1.58% 1-year total return 10.22%

ETF snapshot

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) provides investors with exposure to a curated basket of U.S. large- and mid-cap companies. The companies chosen for the fund are based on the largest U.S. companies by profit, selected to show strong free cash flow yields and growth metrics.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of VFLO shares by Annex doesn’t seem concerning, as the ETF wasn’t even among the firm’s top five holdings before the transaction. Outside of that, there are other ETFS in those top holdings that provide exposure to large-cap stocks, so Annex isn’t losing exposure to those types of companies.

What is interesting about Annex’s portfolio is that two of its top three holdings are bond ETFs, namely UBND and SMTH, indicating the firm’s strong stance on the bond market.

With VFLO, saw a modest return in 2025 with an approximate 10% gain throughout the year. It has a balanced approach to its holdings, where its strongest sector is healthcare, but not too far off from energy, and the consumer markets as well. Only created three years ago, the fund’s share price has seen a return of 59% since its inception, and with its focus on companies with strong profits, it looks well-positioned to continue delivering positive returns for the foreseeable future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.