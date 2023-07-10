'Anne of Green Gables' producers end legal fight with author's heirs

By Blake Brittain

July 10 (Reuters) - The makers of a new "Anne of Green Gables" musical and heirs of the classic children's book's author have settled their trademark dispute over the musical's name, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court.

The producers and a licensing company co-owned by L.M. Montgomery's heirs and the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island told the court on Friday that they agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Representatives for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Montgomery wrote "Anne of Green Gables," about the title character's childhood in a fictional town on Prince Edward Island, in 1908.

New York-based Anne With An E LLC produces "Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical." The folk-rock musical was staged in Connecticut last year, and the lawsuit said it is being further developed for Broadway.

The heirs and the province license their trademarks for a separate "Anne of Green Gables" musical that premiered on Canadian television in 1956 and has been performed on Prince Edward Island since 1965.

The producers sued the licensing company in February after it allegedly threatened them with a trademark lawsuit over the new musical. They said the company was improperly using trademark threats to extend its expired copyright in the book.

The licensing company countersued the producers for trademark infringement in May and said the new musical would confuse consumers.

The case is Anne With An E LLC v. Anne of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-01408.

For the licensing company: Marc Rachman of Davis & Gilbert

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

