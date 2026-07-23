Annaly Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Housing Finance Strategy

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY emphasized the strength of its diversified housing finance platform on its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management focusing on disciplined capital allocation, conservative leverage and opportunities across Agency securities, Residential Credit and mortgage servicing rights.

Executives highlighted continued dividend coverage, portfolio growth and selective deployment of new capital while addressing macro uncertainty, rate volatility and investor questions around future allocation priorities.

NLY Emphasizes Diversified Platform

CEO and co-chief investment officer David Finkelstein said that the company delivered a 5.5% economic return in the quarter while maintaining conservative economic leverage of 5.6 times. He noted that earnings available for distribution exceeded the dividend for the ninth consecutive quarter, supporting the increase in the quarterly common dividend to $0.75 per share.

NLY reported earnings available for distribution of $0.79 per average common share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75. Revenues were $488.2 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Management stated that portfolio positioning remained focused on balancing attractive returns with risk control as interest rate uncertainty continued. The company ended the quarter with a 97% hedge ratio and maintained a conservative approach to managing rate exposure.

Annaly Expands Agency Portfolio

Annaly increased its Agency portfolio by nearly $3 billion during the quarter, bringing the portfolio to $95 billion in market value. Finkelstein added that Agency capital allocation increased to 57% as the company invested newly raised capital into higher-coupon TBA securities and specified pools.

Management said that Agency spreads benefited from stronger technical conditions, including fixed-income inflows, overseas investor demand and activity in the collateralized mortgage obligation market. The company also adjusted its portfolio by reducing exposure to certain lower-coupon securities and adding higher-coupon opportunities.

Annaly’s executives highlighted continued focus on managing prepayment risk through portfolio construction. They said that specified pools remain an important tool for adding call protection while maintaining flexibility across Agency investments.

NLY Targets Residential Credit Growth

Finkelstein stated that Residential Credit remained an area where the company sees attractive risk-adjusted opportunities. The portfolio ended the quarter at $10.4 billion in market value and represented 22% of dedicated capital.

Michael Fania, co-chief investment officer and head of residential credit, said that Annaly purchased $7.1 billion of loans during the quarter, supported by its correspondent channel and whole loan relationships. He highlighted the company’s expanded sourcing network and operational infrastructure as key advantages.

Fania added that credit quality remained strong, citing a lock pipeline with a 765 FICO score and 67% combined loan-to-value ratio. He said that the company remains disciplined on pricing and return targets despite increased market competition.

Annaly Builds MSR Flexibility

Annaly’s Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio remained relatively stable at $4.1 billion in market value, representing 21% of dedicated capital. Management said that the business continued to benefit from its operating-light structure and use of sub-servicing partners.

Ken Adler, head of mortgage servicing rights and portfolio analytics, said that the company’s model allows it to participate in MSR transactions without the same operational requirements as traditional servicers. He noted that this structure supports flexibility when sourcing assets.

Adler also highlighted growth in the flow purchase channel, saying the company has expanded its seller network and uses detailed pricing analytics to evaluate MSR opportunities.

NLY Addresses Capital Allocation

During Q&A, a Piper Sandler analyst asked where incremental capital would be deployed across the company’s three strategies. Finkelstein said that Residential Credit offered strong opportunities, while Agency investments remained attractive because of favorable market conditions.

Finkelstein added that the company’s recent capital raises were designed to support growth in Residential Credit and MSR while maintaining disciplined valuation standards. He noted that capital raised over the prior two years helped expand these businesses.

A UBS analyst asked about mortgage spreads and market uncertainty. Management responded that low volatility, strong demand and supply conditions were key factors influencing the current investment environment.

Annaly Maintains Strategic Focus

Annaly entered the second half of 2026 focused on selective growth across its three investment strategies. Management emphasized scale, liquidity and capital discipline as central components of its approach.

The company ended the quarter with $9.6 billion of assets available for financing, including cash and unencumbered Agency mortgage-backed securities, providing additional financial flexibility.

Executives continued to prioritize opportunities where the company can deploy capital while maintaining conservative risk controls and supporting earnings distribution.

NLY’s Zacks Rank and Style Score

NLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, which indicates that the stock’s current earnings estimate revision trend is consistent with a neutral outlook. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of D. The Zacks Style Score evaluates value, growth, momentum and combined characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger attributes within each style category.

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