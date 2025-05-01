Annaly Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of 72 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The figure increased from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NLY’s average yield on interest-earning assets improved in the reported quarter. However, the company recorded a year-over-year decline in book value per share (BVPS).

Inside Annaly’s Headlines

Net interest income (NII) was $219.9 million in the reported quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.2%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a negative NII of $6.45 million.

At the end of the first quarter, Annaly had $105.1 billion of total assets, rising 1.5% from the prior quarter.

In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 5.23%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 4.87%. The average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 3.88%, up from 3.78% in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.35% in the first quarter increased from 1.09% in the prior-year quarter. Also, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) was 1.69% compared with 1.43% in the first quarter of 2024.

Annaly’s BVPS was $19.02 as of March 31, 2025, down 3.6% from $19.73 in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s economic capital ratio was 14.6%, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

In the first quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 7.1%, up from 6% in the year-ago quarter.

Economic leverage was 5.7X as of March 31, 2025, up from 5.6X in the year-ago quarter.

Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.43% in the first quarter, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s 12.63%.

Our Take on Annaly

Annaly’s first-quarter results benefited from the rise in average yield and total assets. Its prudent asset selection will continue to drive performance in the upcoming period. However, a decline in book value per share is concerning. Also, achieving solid returns may be challenging due to the growing concerns in financial markets.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

NLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Release Dates of Annaly’s Peers

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI’s quarterly earnings has been revised downward to 26 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a decline of 25.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD is slated to post first-quarter 2025 results on May 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 46 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a decline of 22% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.