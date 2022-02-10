Annaly (NLY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, NII & Book Value Dip

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 28 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The figure, however, compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 30 cents.

The net interest income (NII) was $361 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357 million. The figure declined 16.6% year over year.

With continued low financing costs, Annaly witnessed a rise in net interest spread. However, NLY registered a year-over-year decline in book value per share (BVPS) and the average yield on interest-earning assets.

For the full year, Annaly reported EAD per share of $1.16, up 5.5% from the 2020 figure. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.

Full-year NII stood at $1.73 billion, up 30% from the number reported a year ago. Moreover, 2021 NII was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

At the fourth-quarter end, Annaly had $89.2 billion of total assets, with 91% of assets invested in the Agency portfolio. At the end of the quarter, unencumbered assets stood at $9.3 billion.

In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 2.63%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 2.8%. Average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 0.75%, declining from 0.87%.

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.88% for the fourth quarter fell from 1.93% in the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) in the reported quarter was 2.03% compared with 1.98% witnessed in fourth-quarter 2020.

Annaly’s BVPS was $7.97 as of Dec 31, 2021, sequentially down from $8.39. Moreover, BVPS compared unfavorably with $8.92 as of Dec 31, 2020. At the end of the reported quarter, Annaly’s economic capital ratio was 14.4%, rising from 13.6% in the prior-year quarter.

For the December quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 21.4%, sequentially down from 23.1%.

Economic leverage was 5.7X as of Dec 31, 2021, down from 5.8X, sequentially, and 6.2X in the prior-year quarter. Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 13.1% in the fourth quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 13.03%.

Annaly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

On Jan 31, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC reported fourth-quarter 2021 results.

AGNC’s net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 75 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The reported figure was flat with the fourth-quarter 2020 figure.

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other mortgage REITs, such as Starwood Property Trust STWD and Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR, scheduled to report on Feb 25 and Feb 17, respectively.

Starwood Property carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Invesco Mortgage has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of Starwood Property has moved 1.9% north to 53 cents over the past month. The same for Invesco Mortgage’s December-quarter 2021 earnings has been unchanged at 10 cents over the past month.

