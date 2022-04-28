Annaly (NLY) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, NII & Book Value Slide

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY reported first-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 28 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The figure, however, compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 29 cents.

NLY registered a year-over-year decline in book value per share (BVPS) and the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The net interest income (NII) was $580.9 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $341 million. The figure declined 15.5% year over year.

Inside the Headlines

At the first-quarter end, Annaly had $84.4 billion of total assets, with $76.1 billion invested in the Agency portfolio. At the end of the quarter, unencumbered assets stood at $7.2 billion.

In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 2.62%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 2.71%. Average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 0.89%, increasing from 0.87%.

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.73% for the first quarter fell from 1.84% in the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) in the reported quarter was 2.04% compared with 1.91% witnessed in first-quarter 2021.

Annaly’s BVPS was $6.77 as of Mar 31, 2022, sequentially down from $7.97. Moreover, BVPS compared unfavorably with $8.95 as of Mar 31, 2021. At the end of the reported quarter, Annaly’s economic capital ratio was 13.1%, declining from 13.7% in the prior-year quarter.

For the March-end quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 16.7%, sequentially down from 21.4%.

Economic leverage was 6.4X as of Mar 31, 2022, up from 5.7X (sequentially) and 6.1X in the prior-year quarter. Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 14.01% in the first quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 12.53%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Competitive Landscape

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other mortgage REITs, such as Starwood Property Trust STWD and AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC.

STWD and AGNC are scheduled to report results on May 5 and May 2, respectively.

Starwood Property and AGNC Investment carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

