Annaly (NLY) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q1, NII Declines

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY reported first-quarter 2020 core earnings, excluding premium amortization adjustment (PAA), of 21 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the figure compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 29 cents.

Net interest income (NII) was $51.6 million, marking a steep decline from the prior quarter’s $454.2 million as well as the year-ago period’s $218.5 million.

Moreover, in the first quarter, definitive agreements were signed, per which Annaly will acquire its external manager, Annaly Management Company LLC, and change to being an internally-managed REIT. The transaction is expected to close in second-quarter 2020.

Quarter in Detail

The company ended the quarter with a $99.3-billion investment portfolio. Of this, 93% account for investments in Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Moreover, at first-quarter 2020 end, unencumbered assets stood at $6.9 billion.

In the reported quarter, average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding PAA) was 2.91%, down from the prior quarter’s 3.25%.

However, net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1% for the first quarter declined from 1.24% reported in the prior quarter. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) in the quarter was 1.18% compared with 1.41% witnessed in fourth-quarter 2019.

Also, Annaly’s book value per share was $7.50 as of Mar 31, 2020, down from $9.66 as of the prior quarter end. Additionally, book value per share compared unfavorably with $9.97 as of Mar 31, 2019. At the end of the March-end quarter, the company’s capital ratio was 12.3%, up from 12% reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2019.

Economic leverage was 6.8:1 as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with 7.2:1 as of Dec 31, 2019. The company offered an annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 9.27% in the January-March period, down from the prior quarter’s 10.56%.

Conclusion

Amid the disruptions in the mortgage market due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, MBS valuations witnessed a steep decline. Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve’s asset purchase initiatives in a bid to support the MBS andthe broader financial market have provided support to the markets.

The underperformance of mortgage assets and significant losses in its hedging instruments have likely resulted in the book value per share decline for Annaly in first-quarter 2020.

