Annaly Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Annaly Capital Management reported a robust economic return and earnings available for distribution (EAD) exceeding the dividend for the third quarter of 2024, supported by strategic portfolio growth and strong origination activity. The company maintained a prudent leverage position and enhanced its liquidity and financing capacity, with a total portfolio of $81.8 billion predominantly in highly liquid Agency MBS. Annaly also expanded its Residential Credit portfolio and secured new credit facilities, reflecting its strong performance and strategic initiatives in the evolving financial landscape.

