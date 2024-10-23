News & Insights

Stocks

Annaly Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 23, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Annaly Capital ( (NLY) ) is now available.

Annaly Capital Management reported a robust economic return and earnings available for distribution (EAD) exceeding the dividend for the third quarter of 2024, supported by strategic portfolio growth and strong origination activity. The company maintained a prudent leverage position and enhanced its liquidity and financing capacity, with a total portfolio of $81.8 billion predominantly in highly liquid Agency MBS. Annaly also expanded its Residential Credit portfolio and secured new credit facilities, reflecting its strong performance and strategic initiatives in the evolving financial landscape.

For detailed information about NLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.