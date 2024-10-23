Annaly Capital reports Q3 EPS available for distribution 66c, consensus 67c

Reports Q3 economic return of 4.9% for the third quarter and 10.5% year-to-date through the third quarter and book value per common share of $19.54. “Annaly delivered a 4.9% economic return in the third quarter and 10.5% economic return for the first nine months of the year, demonstrating the power of our diversified housing finance portfolio,” remarked David Finkelstein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “Agency MBS benefited from the onset of the Federal Reserve’s rate cutting cycle and we were able to deploy equity capital raised during the quarter into the sector given attractive new money returns. Meanwhile, our whole loan correspondent channel continues to generate record production with exceptional credit quality and our differentiated MSR portfolio has consistently performed ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, we are optimistic given the improving operating environment and believe our portfolio is well-positioned to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.