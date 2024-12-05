Bearish flow noted in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 2,097 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 12/6 weekly 19.5 puts and 12/13 weekly 19.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 8.52, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NLY:
- Annaly Capital management to meet virtually with Seaport Research
- Annaly Capital call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Annaly Capital to Host Investor Day for Strategy Insights
- Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Annaly Capital upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.