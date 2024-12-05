Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 2,097 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 12/6 weekly 19.5 puts and 12/13 weekly 19.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 8.52, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.