Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 2,683 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 19.5 puts and Jan-27 18 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 960 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.19, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

