Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 3,830 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 18 puts and 11/1 weekly 19 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.59, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

