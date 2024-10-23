Annaly Capital options imply 1.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Annaly Capital (NLY) is 2.3x normal with puts leading calls 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 1.8%, or 34c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 1.4%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NLY:
- Annaly Capital participates in a conference call with BTIG
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Annaly Capital price target raised to $22 from $21 at JPMorgan
- Annaly Capital, Rocket Mortgage enter strategic subservicing relationship
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.