Annaly Capital Management's Series I Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.23% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRI was trading at a 2.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.11% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 0.1%.
Also see: GSKY YTD Return
TPX Average Annual Return
URNJ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.