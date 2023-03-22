Annaly Capital Management's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

Markets
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.61% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRI was trading at a 9.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.95% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRI shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 0.9%.

