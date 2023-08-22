Annaly Capital Management's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.23% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRI was trading at a 3.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 0.5%.

