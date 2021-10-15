Annaly Capital Management's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.26% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRI shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are up about 0.8%.

