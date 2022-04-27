Annaly Capital Management's Series I Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRI was trading at a 2.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.14% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRI) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.