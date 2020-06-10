Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 12.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 33.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRG shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.