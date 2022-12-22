Markets
NLY.PRG

Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

December 22, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.66% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 7.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.28% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

NLY.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 1.9%.

