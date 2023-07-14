Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3587), with shares changing hands as low as $24.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 0.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRG shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 0.8%.

