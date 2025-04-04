Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently off about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 3.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIXM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALLB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.