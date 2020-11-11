Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.59 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 12.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 44.97% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRG shares, versus NLY:
Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 2.4%.
