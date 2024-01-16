Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4832), with shares changing hands as low as $24.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.66% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 1.7%.
Also see: LGF.B shares outstanding history
MMM Price Target
PFFD Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.