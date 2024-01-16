Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4832), with shares changing hands as low as $24.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.66% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 1.7%.

