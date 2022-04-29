Markets
NLY.PRF

Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Friday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.88% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRF was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.00% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

NLY.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 1.8%.

NLY.PRF NLY

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

