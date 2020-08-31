Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.53% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRF was trading at a 5.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.29% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRF shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.