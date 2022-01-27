Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.23% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRF was trading at a 0.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 0.4%.

