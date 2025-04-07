Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3958), with shares changing hands as low as $21.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NLY.PRF was trading at a 0.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 2.2%.

