Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are down about 2.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GBIM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BXS
Funds Holding DIVA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.