Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.21% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRF was trading at a 5.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 37.51% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRF shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRF) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 3.9%.

