Annaly Capital Management's Series D Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRD was trading at a 0.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.75% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY.PRD shares, versus NLY:

Below is a dividend history chart for NLY.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Annaly Capital Management Inc's 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc's 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NLY) are off about 2.6%.

